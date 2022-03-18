Vikrant Massey Charged Less Than Half His Fee for Love Hostel, Says His Team Was Apprehensive

Vikrant Massey has left both critics and audiences floored with his performance as Ashu in Love Hostel. The actor was seen alongside Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. But, did you know that the actor had charged less than half his fee for the film?

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vikrant revealed that he agreed to be a part of Love Hostel for less than half of what he generally charges because he was ‘hell-bent’ to be a part of the project. He said, “’Love Hostel’ happens to be that only film in my career wherein I was paid half of what I generally get paid. We knew that we had to make a movie on a stipulated budget. Right at the outset, the core priorities for the producers to not lose money. And then you realise that you have to take a pay cut. You end up taking it because you feel so strongly for the film. I don’t mind sharing on record, my team was a little apprehensive because we were not even getting paid half of what we generally get paid, but I was hell bent on doing this and we ended up doing that."

He added that money is important while he is signing a film, but it is not the driving factor. He further said, “Money is very important. You are rendering your services, you want to make a good film, you wanna get paid for it and that’s how general life is. There are times when you do end up taking a pay cut. ‘A Death in the Gunj’ was another movie which I did because it was a great opportunity for me, but not everything is money. My ideology is not that if I don’t get the money, I won’t do the movie. If I feel strongly for a project, then money becomes secondary."

We are glad that Vikrant Massey took up the project because his performance was something that the audience will remember for a long time. Vikrant is currently shooting for Gaslight opposite Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot. He will also be seen in Forensic, alongside Radhika Apte.

