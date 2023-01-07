Vikrant Massey Confirms Haseen Dilruba 2 With Taapsee Pannu, Calls It 'Another Crazy Experience'

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu starrer romantic-crime-thriller Haseen Dillruba had everyone’s attention when it was first in 2021. Not only did several critics praise it but the audiences also lauded the film for trying something different. Although there were some speculations about a possible sequel when Taapsee had given some hints last year, Vikrant Massey has finally put them to rest by confirming that Haseen Dilruba 2 is happening!

Revealing the news at an event organised by the Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay, the Lootera actor confirmed Haseen Dilruba 2 is in the making. The actor also shared that the sequel would have many interesting new elements that would guarantee a bizarre experience. He stated, “I am confirming that it’s coming. A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee, there are so many new things. It’s another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story. The amount of love we got for the film we thought."

Additionally, the Mirzapur actor shared that he would be shooting for the sequel in the coming days. The actor also urged everyone to give as much love as the first film, “We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film," he said.

Helmed by Vinit Matthew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dilruba also featured Harshvardhan Rane, Dayashankar Panday, Aditya Srivastava, Alka Kaushal, and Shivaji Satam among others. Released in July 2021, the romantic thriller became the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021.

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan which was shot in remote locations of Gujarat’s Rajkot. The actor will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36 along with Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary, Sector 36 is a dark crime-thriller.

