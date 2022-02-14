Vikrant Massey Is Now Married To Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur? Here's What We Know

Actor Vikrant Massey is now married to longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, the Mirzapur actor registered his marriage on Monday in presence of his family members.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Vikrant Massey often shares adorable pictures with girlfriend Sheetal on social media. In June 2020 that Vikrant penned down a heart-warming note for Sheetal and thanked her for being with him all the time. “Nothing extravagant about this picture…Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life," Vikrant had written.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Love Hostel along with Sanya Malhotra. It is a romantic-crime film and its trailer was released earlier today. The trailer presented Vikrant and Sanya as a star-crossed couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them. Talking about the show, Vikrant had said, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times." Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Mundra and Verma. It will be released on ZEE5 on February 25.

