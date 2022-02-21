Vikrant Massey Talks About His 'Rugged and Tough' Look For Love Hostel, Reveals It Was Changed Four Times

Newlywed Vikrant Massey will be next seen in the Red Chillies’ action-thriller, Love Hostel. While the trailer of the movie has already been released, one thing that has been making headlines is Vikrant’s rugged and intense look. The never-seen-before avatar of the actor has left fans stunned and impressed.

However, recently Vikrant Massey talked about his look from Love Hostel and revealed how it was changed four times before the final one. “Ashu in Love Hostel is a very different character from what I have ever adopted. Like every director has a vision, even Shanker sir had a certain perception of Ashu in his mind and we went through certain trials and errors with he looks to achieve that. There were about 4 looks that I tried until we found the final one, the crew cut you all saw me carrying in the trailer," he said.

Advertisement

The actor further mentioned that the director of the movie Shanker Raman was reminded of his younger days after he saw Vikrant in his tough look. “A look goes volumes to speak about the character so it’s a very important aspect and we were trying to bring out a rugged and tough look so we did this zero trim. The interesting part was that when I got the cut, Shanker didn’t say anything till halfway through the film and suddenly, one day he showed us a photo himself from his younger days in a crew cut and he told me, ‘The day you got this haircut, you reminded me of me’," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Love Hostel, the trailer presented glimpses of the actor being the victim of a chase, shooting with guns and his clothes splattered with blood in an exciting and fun-looking film.

Advertisement

Love Hostel will be released on 25th February and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. Apart from this, Vikrant also has Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Forensic with Radhika Apte in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.