Vikrant Massey Took Therapy While Shooting Love Hostel: 'It Was Very Challenging'

Vikrant Massey’s filmography is something that many actors would wish to have. He began his journey with the TV industry and slowly and steadily climbed all the way up. Today, he is regarded as an actor who can nail any role. He was last seen in the ZEE5 film Love Hostel, where he played the character of Ashu. Now, in a recent interview, he has revealed that the character was so intense that he ended up taking therapy while shooting for the project.

Talking to ETimes, Vikrant revealed that playing Ashu in Love Hostel was very challenging for him and added, “I have never played a part like this. Even in my personal life, I have never reached such intensity, so it was difficult to draw any inspiration or anecdotes from my own life or experience. So, I tried getting into the head of this guy, which was a priority. Just trying to get a hold of his world did take a toll on me. It was very, very challenging."

He further added that he is not the kind of person who would snap out of the character that he portrays immediately. He revealed, “I ended up bringing a lot of Ashu back home with me. It was a challenging time for my entire family, though they understand my work, this time they were a little worried for me because I also started taking therapy for the film. There were days when I would have absolutely sleepless nights, next day I would have to report early on the sets. We know that it was a physically exhausting film, but it was also emotionally and mentally very challenging too."

Vikrant Massey was paired opposite Sanya Malhotra in Love Hostel. The film also had Bobby Deol as Dagar and was helmed by Shankar Raman.

