Vikrant Rona: International Distribution Rights of Kichcha Sudeepa's Film Sold For Whopping Amount

Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, makers are taking all possible measures to reach out to a larger audience. The film has now received a huge amount from the International market. The overseas market distribution rights of Vikrant Rona have been acquired by ‘One Twenty 8 media’. As reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, these international distribution rights have been sold for a whopping amount of USD 1.3 or Rs 10 crore.

“@KicchaSudeep’s Vikrant Rona sells its international distribution rights for USD 1.3 Million (10 cr INR) high for a Kannada film! The globe can’t wait for this mega canvas action mystery thriller," the trade analyst tweeted. Reportedly, this is for the first time that a Kannada film has received such a huge price much before its release.

The film’s producer Jack Manjunath also talked about the same and said “I’ve always maintained that the content of the film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world and this deal is a testament to it. Extremely happy about the purchase and will announce the remaining details at the earliest. It is the highest for a Kannada film and on par with the other South Indian Languages."

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Vikrant Rona has been making headlines for a long time now and will finally hit theatres on July 28 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

