Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep Drops Thrilling Teaser ft BTS Clips Ahead of Trailer Release; Watch

After piquing the curiosity of fans by announcing the trailer release date of his much-awaited film Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep took to Instagram on Monday and dropped an interesting teaser featuring stunning BTS clips.

In a teaser posted by Kiccha, we see the actor running out of the jungle as a piece of scary backdrop music gives us goosebumps. We see other behind the scene glimpses as Kiccha gets ready for his shot, and interacts with the film’s team during the shoot on the sets of the film. We also see different sequences shot in rain and fire, and the teaser ending with the film’s title. The movie’s trailer will be unveiled on June 23.

Check the teaser here:

Soon after the clip was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop fire and heart emoticons as they expressed excitement about the trailer release.

Earlier, Kiccha announced the date of the trailer release with a new poster, and said, “Once you enter the maze, escape is not an option Vikrant Rona official trailer on June 23… Get Ready." The film will release on July 28.

As the news broke out, fans were quick to express excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, “I can’t wait".

Another wrote, “ All the best sir. On behalf of Ajith Kumar fans."

The teaser, which was released earlier has been praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Whilst, its latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma starring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged as a huge sensation.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

The masses have high expectations from the film. Following Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

