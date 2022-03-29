Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeepa To Announce The Release Date of His Much-Awaited Film On April 2

Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited movies. On Tuesday, the Kanadda actor took to his official Instagram account and revealed that the release date of the movie will be announced on April 2. “The Devil’s Announcement. #VikrantRonaReleaseTeaser Out On April 2nd 9:55 AM #VikrantRona," he wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to express excitement in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Eagerly waiting boss", another social media user commented, “Finallyyyy!"

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the teaser and trailer.

Earlier, Jacqueline also talked about working with Kichcha Sudeepa and penned a long note on social media. “Had an amazing time shooting for my first South film venture with @kichchasudeepa in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality," she wrote.

“Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing ❤️ Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!! #VikrantRona is surely going to make India proud on a global level", the actress concluded.

The pan world 3D film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

