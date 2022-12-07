Vikrant Rona Producer Jack Manju Teams Up With Nagashekar For Pan-India Film Padaraya

Popular film producer Jack Manjunath, better known as Jack Manju, is one of the most prominent figures in the Kannada film industry. The producer shot to fame after he bankrolled the Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona, which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. After basking in the success of the action-adventure film, Jack Manju has now announced his upcoming project. The producer joined hands with Kannada actor-director Nagashekhar for a pan-India venture, titled Padaraya.

Padaraya, starring Nagashekar, is helmed by Bigg Boss Kannada fame Chakravarthy Chandrachu, who has also penned the script of the film. And, Composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath has been roped in to score its music. Padaraya will be released in five languages, namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

On December 6, Nagashekhar unveiled the title poster of the Kannada film on Instagram. “My new film announced today ME as HERO produced by SHALINI ARTSS and NAGASHEKAR MOVIES… directed by CHAKRAVARTHY! On floors from JANUARY 2023," read his caption.

According to Chakravarthy Chandrachu, Padaraya is inspired by true incidents, which took place in the years 2013 and 2014 in Karnataka’s Anjanadri. Speaking about the movie, the director revealed, “This a movie based on real events. Padaraya means Anjaneya. There is no politics in this movie. Here is a story that will reach all languages of India. Nagasekhar and I are very old friends. So, we are making this movie together."

Chakravarthy also confirmed that they would be starting the filming of Padaraya soon. He further added that the search for the female lead in the film is still going on. “There are many surprises in our movie. All of them will be revealed in the coming days," concluded the director.

