Vikrant Rona Trailer: Kiccha Sudeep Is On a Mission to Unravel the Deadly Forest Mystery; Watch

After much anticipation and a long wait, the trailer of Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is finally out! Salman Khan took to Twitter and unveiled an intriguing trailer of the adventure mystery thriller. Salman also penned a special note for the Kannada star as he congratulated him on the trailer’s release. He wrote, “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona.#VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS @anupsbhandari@shaliniartss@zeestudios_Trailer OUT NOW —-> https://bit.ly/VRHindiTrailer#VikrantRona releases worldwide in 3D on July 28.#VikrantRonaJuly28 @SKFilmsOfficial."

Check the trailer here:

The two-minute-fifty-eight second trailer starts from a thrilling background score and a hasty Kiccha running and dodging an arrow shot at him, followed by a few shots of him travelling on a ship, and riding on a motorbike. We are then introduced to Neetha Ashok’s Aparna Ballal Aka Panna who narrates the whole story about Vikrant Rona - The Devil. Vikrant comes to a distant village who is hellbent on unravelling the deep dark mystery preserved in the dense forests of the place. Besides being warned of the threats in the forest, a fearless Vikrant fights all odds to save the village residents. The spine-chilling trailer is full of action sequences, which is makes the fans all the more excited for the film.

Earlier on Monday, Kiccha Sudeep took to Instagram on Monday and dropped an interesting teaser featuring stunning BTS clips.

In a teaser posted by the Makhhi actor, we see the actor running out of the jungle as a piece of scary backdrop music gives us goosebumps. We see other behind the scene glimpses as Kiccha gets ready for his shot, and interacts with the film’s team during the shoot on the sets of the film. We also see different sequences shot in rain and fire, and the teaser ending with the film’s title. The movie’s trailer will be unveiled on June 23.

The teaser, which was released earlier has been praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Whilst, its latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma starring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged as a huge sensation.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

The masses have high expectations from the film. Following Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

