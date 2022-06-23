Vikrant Rona Trailer Launch: Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez Make A Stylish Appearance; Watch Video

Kicccha Sudeep fans have been waiting with bated breaths to get a glimpse of his much-anticipated film Vikrant Rona, and the wait is finally over today. Kicccha, along with Jacqueline Fernandez were present at the trailer launch of the film in Juhu, Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch, and they were all smiles while attending the event.

Speaking about their appearance, Jacqueline looked breathtakingly beautiful in a stylish white ensemble, while Kichcha sported s grey jacket and a pair of black denim pants while attending the event. In the clip, Jacqueline is seen smiling ear to ear as she expressed her excitement for the trailer launch.

Earlier on Monday, Kiccha Sudeep took to Instagram on Monday and dropped an interesting teaser featuring stunning BTS clips.

In a teaser posted by the Makhhi actor, we see the actor running out of the jungle as a piece of scary backdrop music gives us goosebumps. We see other behind the scene glimpses as Kiccha gets ready for his shot, and interacts with the film’s team during the shoot on the sets of the film. We also see different sequences shot in rain and fire, and the teaser ending with the film’s title. The movie’s trailer will be unveiled on June 23.

The teaser, which was released earlier has been praised by several superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Whilst, its latest song Ra Ra Rakkamma starring Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged as a huge sensation.

Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

The masses have high expectations from the film. Following Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

