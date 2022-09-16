Vikrant Rona’s Tamil Version To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On This Date

Vikrant Rona, starring Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep in the titular role, was a huge box office and OTT success. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film has now found a new OTT platform to delight spectators.

Previously, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Vikrant Rona’s Telugu version will be available to stream from September 16. It has now been revealed that the film will also be streaming in Tamil on the same OTT platform. Yesterday, Disney+ Hotstar Tamil tweeted about the same and wrote, “Vikrant Rona is streaming from September 16 on Disney plus Hotstar."

Take a look:

The Kannada version of Vikrant Rona premiered exclusively on Zee5 on September 2. The blockbuster film was produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under the banner of Shalini Artss. It was not only released in regional Indian languages, such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, but also in foreign languages, including Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin and English, among others.

Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller film, which is written and helmed by Anup Bhandari. The film marked actor Nirup Bhandari’s third collaboration with his older brother and director, Anup Bhandari. It also marked Anup’s first-ever collaboration with superstar Kiccha Sudeep. Alongside Sudeep and Nirup, Vikrant Rana also starred Neetha Ashok in the female lead as Aparna Ballal.

The Kannada film is set in a small rural village named Kamarottu, which is surrounded by lush jungles. Its plot revolves around the mysterious disappearances and subsequent murders of young children, which leaves the entire village terrified. Amidst all this, a new inspector, Vikrant Rona, played by Kiccha Sudeep, is assigned to the Kamarottu village and tasked with solving the murder mystery. According to reports, Vikrant Rona minted around a whopping Rs 210 crores at the worldwide box office.

