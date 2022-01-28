Vikrant Singh Rajput, Pakkhi Hegde Wrap 2nd Schedule of Majdhar; Share Photo From Sets

Bhojpuri star Vikrant Singh Rajput and actor Pakkhi Hegde have wrapped the second schedule of shooting for their upcoming film Majhdhar. The makers have completed the shooting in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Unnao. Both the leading stars of the movie have shared pictures from the sets with other cast and crew members. Actor Manoj Singh Tiger, who is also playing a pivotal role in the film, was also seen in the pictures

In the pictures, both stars were in winter clothes while posing from the sets of Majhdhar, directed by Alok Singh. Pakkhi is seen wearing a saree, while Vikrant is in a denim outfit. All seemed happy as they finished the shooting in the middle of the third wave of the Covid pandemic.

The film is being produced by Minilives studios. Earlier, Vikrant shared a series of photos with the team from the sets. The pictures gave a glimpse of how the actor is enjoying shooting with his co-stars. He is keeping his fans connected with the film by keeping them updated.

As per reports, some local actors of Lucknow have also been given a chance in this film. The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

Both Vikrant and Pakkhi have several other projects in the pipeline. Vikrant will be seen in a movie titled Race. In the film, he will be sharing screen space with Arvind Akela Kallu, Rambha Sahani, and Amit Shukla.

Pakkhi will also be seen in the film Pyari Dadi Maa, directed by Shyam Maheshwari and jointly produced by Sandeep Singh, Rajesh Chauhan, Anjali Chauhan, and Jyoti Premi.

