Village Set Created In Dindigul For Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Viduthalai. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The crime thriller bankrolled by Elred Kumar Santhanam also features Suri, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre and Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

A major part of the movie has already been shot in the Sathyamangalam forest in Tamil Nadu. Suri, who is known for his comic roles, is playing a serious character in the movie. He will be seen in the role of a forest guard. For the first time, Vijay and Vetrimaran have teamed up for a film. Musician Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for this film.

A huge village has been set up at Sirumalai near Dindigul for the shooting purposes of the film. The fourth schedule of the movie will continue for 50 consecutive days in the Sirumalai area. In a recent tweet producer Elred Kumar informed that the film’s release date will be announced soon.

“The 50 long days 4th schedule shoot of our film #VIDUTHALAI directed by Mr. Vetri Maaran is going on in full swing now at Sirumalai. Release date will be revealed soon," tweeted Kumar.

Recently Vijay Sethupathi shared a few photos from the sets of the movie giving a glimpse into the tough conditions in which the film’s shooting is going on. Around 400 crew members are staying on the sets created for the film. The film’s crew also encountered wild animals during the shooting in the hilly area. As a precaution a medical team along with an ambulance has been kept on standby.

