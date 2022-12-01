Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker On 9th Death Anniversary With Nostalgic Pic, Fast and Furious Fans Emotional

Paul Walker left a massive void in the James Wan penned emotional notes for the late actor who gained global fame for playing Brain O’Conner in the Fast & Furiouhearts of fans after his demise in a tragic single-car crash accident. Now, it’s been nine years since the unfortunate incident, and the void never seems to be filled. On his 9th death anniversary, Walker’s best friend Vin Diesel, his daughter Meadow Rain Walker, and Furious 7 directors film franchise.

Vin Diesel posted a throwback photo alongside Walker to express there isn’t a single day that goes by when he doesn’t remember the moments spent with him. “Nine years… love you and miss you,” wrote Diesel while a hearty tribute to the late star.

Walker’s daughter travelled down memory lane to reminisce the memories of her childhood days, wherein her doting father would teach her new things. In the old monochrome picture, Walker can be seen guiding baby Meadow as she holds a giant bowling ball in her hand. Calling him an angel, Meadow articulated, “9 years without you. I love you so much my angel.”

Furious 7 director James Wan hailed Walker as a compassionate human being while recollecting the massive impact of the late actor’s easygoing personality on him. The filmmaker revealed Walker was planning to take a long break after shooting Furious 7 to spend time with his daughter. “Today is the 9 year anniversary of Paul’s passing. I remember it like it was yesterday — receiving the news of his accident. To say that I was shattered would’ve been an understatement. He was truly a great human being. Fun, easygoing, and compassionate. A reluctant movie star, whose dream career was to be a park ranger. But most importantly, he talked about wanting to take a long break from acting after shooting Furious 7 so that he could spend more time with his teen daughter, and not miss out on her formative years. That still tears me up when I think about that,” stated Wan.

At the time of his death, Walker was filming for Furious 7 and it was after multiple rewrites that his brothers Caleb and Cody filled in for the star in the movie. The director continued, “Paul, I didn’t know you as long as the other Fast family members, but in the short period I knew you, you made a huge impact on me. You’re an inspiration, and you’ll always be missed.” He paid his sincere homage to Walker in a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of Furious 7.

Paul died on November 30, 2013, alongside his friend Roger Rodas who was driving the vehicle during the car crash. Walker was 40 years old at the time. In a special tribute to the late star, See you Again, a collaborative track by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Path, was commissioned.

