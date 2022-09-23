Vinayan Shuts Down False Propaganda Against His Film Pathonpatham Noottandu

The Malayalam movie Pathonpatham Noottandu, which was released on September 8, is about to enter its third week. It has received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike and is also proving to be a profitable venture since it was produced on a low budget. However, despite receiving a positive response, some diabolical minds are reportedly trying to sabotage the performance of the movie, using the internet as a tool. Director Vinayan has brought the false propaganda against Pathonpatham Noottandu to the fore through a social media post.

For the last few days, a Facebook page named Kerala Producers has been posting box office figures and verdicts on Malayalam films on their handle. However, this page has now been revealed to be a fake one. This came to light when the page recently analyzed the performance of films that were released during Onam and declared Pathonpatham Noottandu as a flop venture. This irked director Vinayan, who spoke with the president of the Producer’s Association Sri Ranjith and confirmed that they had no such Facebook page.

In a post shared on Facebook, Vinayan called out the miscreants who were trying to malign his film. He also claimed that the film had received applause from audiences in about two hundred theatres.

Vinayan revealed that the president of the Producer’s Association, Sri Ranjith, has promised to take legal action against the people behind the fake page. He also took a jibe at the miscreants saying that their attempt at maligning Pathonpatham Noottandu did not work as the film has impressed audiences despite their propaganda.

Pathonpatham Noottandu is set in 19th-century Travancore and narrates the story of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a warrior who fought against social injustices. It stars Siju Wilson in the lead role.

