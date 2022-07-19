Vineet Kumar Singh Gains 10 Kilos For Rangbaaz 3: 'Was Put On Strict Diet, Laborious Training'

After Bard Of Blood and Betaal, actor Vineet Singh Kumar is all set for his third digital outing with the third instalment of the political drama, Rangbaaz, titled Rangbaaz 3: Darr Ki Raajneeti. The trailer of the web series which released on July 15 essays the actor in a rather different avatar. It sees him beefed up to slip under the skin of the protagonist, Haroon Shah Ali Baig, also known as Saheb.

To step into the role, Singh had to undergo a drastic body transformation where he gained ten kilos in a short span of time. Earlier, he underwent a year of intense, rigorous training in Punjab with professional boxers to transform himself as one for the critically acclaimed film Mukkabaaz (2018). In his words, the physical transformation process for Rangbaaz 3: Darr Ki Raajneeti wasn’t a cakewalk either.

Talking about it, the 43-year-old actor says, “Gaining ten kilos for the role was quite strenuous but it was the need of the character and it was very important for me to look the part I was playing."

Shedding light on his regime, he adds, “I was put on a strict diet and laborious training for the character, but it has been a great journey and I am excited for the series to release. It is a dark, complex as well as meaty character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it."

This season, is all set to start streaming on Zee5 on July 29, is centered on Singh’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig, and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people. His image as a local Robin Hood begins to solidify and he starts to feel accepted and validated. This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.

Apart from the web show which marks his first release this year, Singh will also be seen leading the cast in upcoming projects like Siya, Aadhaar and Dil Hai Grey.

