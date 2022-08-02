Vineet Kumar Singh to Headline Siya Based On Challenging Patriarchy: ‘Film Is Power-Packed, Hard-Hitting’

After an acclaimed performance in Rangbaaz 3 which was released on July 29, actor Vineet Kumar Singh is all set to headline a powerful tale titled Siya. Produced by Drishyam Films, it marks the first directorial venture of Manish Mundra, the corporate leader turned film producer, responsible for noteworthy films like Masaan (2015), Ankhon Dekhi (2013) and Newton (2017), which was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Apart from Singh, Siya also stars Pooja Pandey, who plays the titular character. The story takes the audience through a story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and starts a movement against the vicious patriarchal system.

Talking about it, Singh says, “It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with Siya. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention."

Pandey adds, “As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It’s a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims."

Shedding light on the subject of the film, Mundra shares, “Day after day, year after year, the cases of crime against women escalate. Siya, is an attempt to depict the abject inhumanity that powerless, innocent women are subjected to in a world that treats sex as taboo and yet women as sex objects."

Siya is slated for a nationwide release on September 16, 2022.

As for Singh, his last outing Rangbaaz 3 has been winning him praises. The show sees him playing Haroon Shah Ali Baig and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people. Apart from Siya, he will also be seen in film like Aadhaar and Dil Hai Grey.

