Vinod Khanna Birth Anniversary: Actor's Memorable Movies with Amitabh Bachchan

VINOD KHANNA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinod Khanna was a legendary actor, film producer, and politician best known for roles in a variety of genres. He won everyone’s hearts with his leading roles and rose to become one of Bollywood’s most successful actors. His films include Imtihaan, Kuchhe Dhaage, The Burning Train, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Inkaar, Rajput, Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, Kudrat, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Chandni, Dayavan, and Jurm.

A year after he passed away, the late actor was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. The award is considered as the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Vinod Khanna was a close friend of Amitabh Bachchan. They have acted together in several movies. Here’s a look at Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s films together.

Amar Akbar Anthony

The well-known Manmohan Desai film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor. In the 1977 action-comedy film, three brothers are raised in different religions—Hindu, Muslim, and Christian—and are separated during their formative years. The plot shows how the three come together to fight a common foe. The film received positive reviews from critics, and audiences continue to enjoy the chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Prakash Mehra directed this 1978 film, which stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Amjad Khan, and Raakhee in significant roles. The highest-grossing movie of 1978 was the hit telling the story of orphaned Sikander’s life. The movie went on to become the third-highest-grossing movie of the whole decade and received nominations for a number of awards and honours. Vinod Khanna’s performance in the movie won rave reviews from critics.

Parvarish

The film, which Manmohan Desai directed, was about two brothers who eventually make up after becoming enemies due to unfavourable circumstances. Shammi Kapoor, who plays the father of Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, also appeared in the 1977 film. The film also featured Shabana Azmi and Neetu Kapoor as actors. Even now, people still enjoy the classic Jaate ho jaane jaana song performed by Asha Bhosle, Aarti Mukherjee, Amit Kumar, and Shailendra Singh.

Hera Pheri

This 1976 film starred Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The plot revolved around the friendship of two small-time con artists who were also best friends. Saira Banu was also featured in the movie. The title song, performed by Mahendra Kapoor and Kishore Kumar, was one of the decade’s defining songs.

Khoon Pasina

Rakesh Kumar was the director of the 1977 film, which featured Vinod Khanna, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The plot involved two young men who at first engaged in physical conflict before banding together to combat a shared foe.

