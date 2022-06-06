Vinod Prabhakar Completes Shooting For His Next Lankasura, Film In Post-Production

Vinod Prabhakar is one of the most prominent actors in the Kannada film industry. The 41-year-old has donned the hat of a producer for his upcoming movie, Lankasura. The film is directed by Pramod Kumar and is being bankrolled by Vinod Prabhakar’s Tiger Talkies.

Prabhakar’s production house has been named after his father, Tiger Prabhakar. Vinod’s fans are eagerly waiting for Lankasura and the film has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The film will feature Vinod Prabhakar and Yogi in leading roles.

If reports are to be believed, the shooting of Lankasura has been completed and now the film is in the post-production stage. The film has been shot in Bangalore and Goa for 65 days. The teaser of the film is expected to be out in the next few weeks.

Lankasura is a pure action flick and the story revolves around the underworld. As many as five stunt choreographers, including Different Danny, Chetan D’Souza and Arjun Raj, are involved in designing high-octane action scenes for the film.

Pramod Kumar has also scripted the film apart from directing it and the film’s music has been composed by Vijeth Krishna. Sugnan is the cinematographer of the film.

Following his father’s footprints, Vinod Prabhakar has also made a name for himself in the Kannada film industry. Vinod worked in several Kannada movies, including Vip 5, Navagraha, Hori, Gajendra, Mari Pyaar and Vairi. In 2016, Vinod starred in Tyson alongside Gayathri Iyer. Tyson revolved around the story of an aspiring police officer who sets out to fight against corruption in the government. Last year, Vinod starred in an action-thriller film, Roberrt, which was directed by Tharun Sudhir.

