Vir Das Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'World's Biggest Star': 'Nobody Romances a Woman the Way SRK Does'

A video of standup comedian Vir Das with the American standup comedian and actress Whitney Cummings is doing the rounds on the internet where the artist can be seen praising the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Vir can be seen saying that Sharukh is the biggest star in the world, in terms of fanbase, reach, and everything. He went on to say that every Sunday,10,000 people waiting outside his house. Vir commented that no one can romance a woman like SRK.

"His story is really good. Showed up in Mumbai with nothing but a suitcase. And kind of became king of the world story. And people relate to that, aspire to that," the 42-year-old stand-up comedian described passionately. Vir was in great awe of the superstar’s witty sense of humour praising.

The video has been since shared by many fan accounts of Shah Rukh. SRK fans are very happy and can be seen thanking the comedian for such beautiful words.

On the work front, Vir’s recent video ‘I COME FROM TWO INDIAs’ went viral on the internet crossing more than 5 million views. While the video landed in a lot of controversies, it was applauded by many others. He also went on to be nominated at the International Emmy Awards for jokes in the category of the best comedy. Vir has been very active on social media interacting with his fans and being vocal about various issues.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the Yash Raj films production and Siddharth Anand directorial Pathanalongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. John is said to be enacting the antagonist in the film. An international action director is also being roped in for directing the action sequences.

