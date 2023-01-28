Home » News » Movies » Vir Das Recalls Meeting SRK At Mannat, Says He Asked 'Tell Me What Do You Think Is Funny And...'

Vir Das recollected the time when he was 25 and visited Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. The duo had discussed writing good jokes.

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 15:13 IST

When Vir Das met Shah Rukh Khan.
Vir Das recently opened up about the time when Shah Rukh Khan heard his jokes at Mannat. The comedian was invited to his home, where they sat down for almost an hour to discuss over ‘What’s funny’.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, the 43-year-old recollected the time when he visited Mannat at the age of 25. “Someone went in and told Shah Rukh ‘Vir Das se koi aaya hai (someone has come from Vir Das). So then you walk in and it’s the study and everything. He’s like, ‘is your name Vir Das, or you have come from Vir Das? Which one are you?’ I said, ‘I have come from Vir Das’".

He added, “And then we sat down and we were talking about jokes and some joke was written and I was like, ‘Sir, I don’t think that’s funny’. He was like, ‘okay, okay young blood. You don’t think that’s funny, come on, tell me what do you think is funny? And for the rest of the evening, he heard me out. A man at that level is willing to learn from me at 25."

On the work front, Vir Das released his Netflix stand-up special ‘Landing’ in December last year. In the one-hour show, he talked about travelling the world, discussing about his country, people and all things in between. His previous stand up special ‘Vir Das: For India’ was even nominated for an Emmy in the best comedy category.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, he made a comeback to the big screen with the spy-action thriller ‘Pathaan’. He was seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan also had a special cameo appearance in the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film broke all box office records and has already crossed 200 crores since 3 days of it’s release.

first published: January 28, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 15:13 IST
