Vir Das Tests Positive for Covid-19, Jokes 'Have 3 Pillows and a Quilt, I'm Considering Embroidery'

Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das on Monday informed fans and followers that he tested positive for Covid-19. Vir made the announcement on Instagram. He shared a lengthy post as he spoke about “seriously considering embroidery" during his recovery period.

He wrote, “Right. I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

He continued, “Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I’m seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I’d choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt."

Advertisement

“Also…new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It’s a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy. The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe,"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir Das was recently nominated for his comedy special at the International Emmy Awards 2021. He was recently embroiled in a controversy after he posted a video on his YouTube channel from his performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the six-minute video, Das talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.