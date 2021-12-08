Vir Das to Star in and Executive Produce American Series Country Eastern with Brooklyn Nine Nine's Andy Samberg

Comedian Vir Das is set to star in a new series titled ‘Country Eastern’, which tells the story of a young and wealthy man from India who moves to Memphis, Tennessee in the US to restart his life and pursue his passion of becoming a country music singer. In an attempt to rebuild his lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he’s completely bad at it. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.

Talking about the series, Vir said, “It’s an exciting brand new project that is in the works and I’m happy to announce that the series is now being developed. The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon".

Vir is set to co-write and executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, with the latter also being the showrunner. In addition, Reg Tigerman, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also serve as executive producers for the show which CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.

Vir is also soon set to be seen in a Hollywood flick titled The Bubble, being directed by Judd Apatow.

