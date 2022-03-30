Virajas Kulkarani, Shivani Rangole Got Secretly Married? No, Gere's the Complete Story

Actors Virajas Kulkarani and Shivani Rangole, considered one of the cutest couples of the Marathi film industry, have exchanged vows, their fans thought. Recently, a video of the couple got viral on social media. Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani shared the same video from their official Instagram account.

In the video, the two actors are seen in wedding attire along with headscarves. Virajas is wearing a golden kurta with a floral print coat and a green turban, while Shivani is dressed in a beautiful green saree with heavy jewellery. Virajas is seen clicking selfies with Shivani after the marriage rituals.

Everyone watched the viral video on social media and was surprised to see the video. Their fans congratulated them and also asked a few questions about the video. Later, after seeing the comments, Virjaras said, “Guys. This is an ADVERTISEMENT for PNG jewellers. Relax."

Both Virajas and Shivani share a lot of couple pictures on their social media handles. On Valentine’s day, Virjaras posted a beautiful photo wherein both of them were seen laughing.

He captioned the picture “Hey there…" with a love emoji.

In another post, he posted a collage. The photos had different emotions. And as usual, both looked cute together.

This new year 2022, Virjaras Kulkarni posted a wonderful photograph with Shivani from their Goa trip.

