Virajas Kulkarni Claims He Witnessed Paranormal Activity, Fans Call it Promotional Stunt

The Internet is abuzz with actor Virajas Kulkarni describing watching a ghost on Pune’s roads at midnight. This experience has been shared by Virajas himself on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel, Virajas says that he and his friend Mihir were going back home on a bike after finishing a play. Mihir was riding the bike while Virajas was the pillion. While riding back, Virajas said that he saw a man dressed in a dhoti, white shirt and a Gandhi hat. Virajas said that he was dazzled by the sight. According to the Madhuri actor, he was left shocked when that man disappeared instantly.

Virajas thought of describing this incident to his friend but refrained from it. According to the actor, he was sweating profusely and asked his friend to ride faster.

It looks like Virajas’ story was not admired by his fans. Many laughed, thinking the actor was indulging in some kind of tomfoolery since it was April 1 when Virajas shared this video. Some also guessed that Virajas is promoting his play, which was based on the subject of horror-comedy.

Some advised Virajas that he could promote his play via some other methods and refrain from spreading superstition.

The play Anathema, which Virajas has been promoting, has also been written by him. Suraj Parasnis, director and co-founder of The Atron Entertainment, has directed this play. Virajas has co-directed this play with Suraj. The duo has also acted in this play.

Besides these two, Shivani Rangole, Jeet Ashok and Swarali Ambaldage are also part of it. Shivani and Virajas tied the nuptial knot recently. It is Shivani’s first play with Virajas. The play has been quite well received by the audience.

Apart from this play, Virajas has been a part of projects like Aaichi Jai, Horn Ok Please and others. As a director, he is currently filming for Victoria film.

