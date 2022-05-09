Virajas Kulkarni, Shivani Rangole Look Stunning in Their Wedding Reception Pictures

Marathi actors Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole tied the knot on May 3 in an intimate ceremony with their families and close friends around Pune. Photos of the duo from their pre-wedding rituals to the wedding day and now their reception are going viral on social media. Their reception took place on May 7 for their friends and industry colleagues at a farm house on the outskirts of Pune.

In the reception pictures, the newlyweds looked just perfect. Shivani looked gorgeous in a mauve-coloured lehenga and with light and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Virajas wore a beautiful sherwani. The reception venue was beautifully decorated with lights and flowers.

Shivani shared the photos of their reception on her Instagram and wrote “Sparkles, laughter, great company and good food." She also used hashtags like wedding 2022, Virani, and just married. In the photo, the couple is standing on the stage and posing for the camera. The comment section was flooded with the comments of her fans. The post received 13,885 likes.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Couple Hosts Wedding Reception through a Video Conference amidst Coronavirus Fear

On their reception day, along with their families, many celebrities from the world of Marathi entertainment also attended the party. Gautami Deshpande, Sania Chaudhary, and Kavita Lad were among the attendees.

Shivani made her acting debut in 2013 with the Marathi TV drama Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari which aired on Zee Marathi. She also made her film debut the same year with the Marathi film Chintoo 2: Khajinyachi Chittarkatha. She has also worked in films like Phuntroo, Double Seat etc. Shivani also worked in three plays, which included Anthema, Jhulta Pool and Welcome Zindagi.

Virajas made his acting debut with the film Hostel Days in 2018. Then he acted in the film Maduri in the same year which was directed by Sapna Joshi. In 2020, he worked in a television show Majha Hoshil Na where he shared the screen with Gautami Deshpande. He also did a short film named Aaichi Jai in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.