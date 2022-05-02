Virajas Kulkarni's Post With Hands of Female Mannequin is the New Thing on Internet

Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni, who is about to tie the knot with actress Shivani Rangole has shared a unique video on his Instagram handle with the caption, “When will the two hands be four?"

The video features photos of the actor with a pair of female mannequin hands. The fun video has been well received by the fans, and many loaded the comment section with laughing emojis.

Speaking of Shivani Rangole, the actor is best known for her role in popular Marathi TV shows such as Bun Maska, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Saang Too Ahess Ka and so on. With just days left in the wedding, pre-wedding rituals like the Mehndi ceremony were held on Sunday. The couple is on cloud nine.

The couple got engaged earlier this year on January 6. Before sharing the photos from their pre-wedding rituals, Shivani and Virajas never admitted their relationship on social media.

The two have been dating for a few years now. The wedding date of the couple is May 7 and it will be an intimate affair with only friends and colleagues invited to the wedding.

Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole are known as the cutest couple in the Marathi entertainment industry.

The two met when Shivani was shooting for one of Viraj’s plays. Being a director and writer, Viraj introduced himself on-screen with the 2018 film Hostel Days. He had also worked with Mrinal Kulkarni as an assistant director for the film Rama Madhav. He has also written and directed some plays, such as Mickey, Fourth Building from the Left, and Bhanwar. He is currently directing the film Victoria, starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Aashay Kulkarni playing roles.

