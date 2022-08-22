Viral Picture: Mammootty Visits Mohanlal’s New House In Kochi

Mammootty and Mohanlal are two of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. They not only rule Malayalam films but have carved their niche in different languages as well. Recently, Mammootty visited Mohanlal’s new house in Kochi and their picture has taken the internet by storm. The superstars shared the pic on social media and fans can’t get enough of them. Sharing the photo, Mohanlal wrote, “Ichakka," which means elder brother.

Mammootty captioned the photo as “At Lal’s New Home."

Check out the photo below:

If reports are to be believed, Mammootty and Mohanlal attended the housewarming party of producer Venu Kunnapilly together and then headed to the Drishyam actor’s new house. The viral photo was clicked by Mammootty’s close associate and actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody, suggest reports. Mohanlal has recently purchased an apartment in Kochi at a whopping price.

Rumours also suggest that the duo is set to reunite for the sequel of Fazil’s Harikrishnans and the meeting was as part of its preliminary discussions. Media portal OTT Play reports that filmmaker Fazil has been planning the project with Mohanlal and Mammootty and that it could be his final directorial venture. Fahadh Faasil was also reported to be playing a key role in the sequel of the film, which will reportedly have Mohanlal and Mammootty reprise their roles as lawyers Krishnan and Hari.

In September, Mammootty and Mohanlal might have a face-off at the box office. Mammootty’s much-awaited film Rorschach and Mohanlal’s Monster might release together on September 29. However, no official confirmation has been given on the same.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Puzhu. He will next be seen in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, Christopher, Agent and Bilal. On the other hand, Mohanlal also has several projects lined up. He has Alone, Monster and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

