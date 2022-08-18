Viral Poster From Yash's 19th Film Leaves Fans Wanting For More; Take a Look

The cinemagoers are counting the days to see Yash’s 19th film on the big screen. The upcoming project, which has the netizens buzzing with excitement, is one of the much-celebrated films. We had earlier reported that director Narthan was working on a script for a pan-India star’s next film and has also narrated a variety of stories to the actor. Meanwhile, the film continues to be a mystery as Yash and the makers remain tight-lipped about the project.

Now, a poster featuring Yash in a never seen before look has gone viral, which is speculated to be from his 19th film. In the viral poster, the actor is seen donning a thick beard and long hair. The poster has left fans and admirers of the actor wanting more.

Additionally, sources close to the development have said that the upcoming film, written and directed by Narthan will be produced under the KVN Production House banner.

In July, the fans of the Kannada star began a fan fest by trending the hashtag ‘Yash Boss’ and ‘Yash 19’ on Twitter to create hype around the project, and they were indeed successful.

Meanwhile, the craze for Yash was recently seen at an event in Mysore on Independence Day. As he walked on stage, the actor was welcomed by fans with thunderous applause and chants. At the event, the actor was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

Needless to say, Yash has touched superstardom across the country. He has scaled new heights post the release of the KGF franchise. And, with no update on the third instalment, the expectations from tentatively titled Yash 19 have levelled up.

Speaking of the young filmmaker Narthan, his last directorial venture was Mufti. Released in 2017, the film churned out positive responses from all corners.

