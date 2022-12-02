Home » News » Movies » Viral: Rajinikanth Watches AR Rahman’s Virtual Reality Film Le Musk

Viral: Rajinikanth Watches AR Rahman’s Virtual Reality Film Le Musk

The film has been directed, as well as co-produced, by renowned music composer AR Rahman.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 13:52 IST

Chennai, India

AR Rahman's Le Musk is marketed as a cinematic sensory experience that incorporates virtual reality --by introducing the senses of motion, music, and scent into the story.
South superstar Rajinikanth recently watched Le Musk, a virtual reality film that has been directed by renowned music composer AR Rahman. The movie, which is a thriller, has also been co-produced by the Academy Award-winning composer. AR Rahman shared a picture of Rajinikanth enjoying a special screening of Le Musk held for him. The superstar can be seen wearing a VR headset. AR Rahman captioned the photo “Check who is watching Le Musk".

It looks like Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa also attended the screening session, as she also posted pictures of her father with AR Rahman. She captioned the picture, “When two amazing human beings meet and you happen to be the reason, you are blessed and of course, they are the best! AR Rahman sir and Appa".

AR Rahman’s Le Musk is marketed as a cinematic sensory experience that incorporates virtual reality -by introducing the senses of motion, music, and scent into the story. It centres on heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian — who, 20 years after becoming an orphan, searches for the men who, through a single, profound memory, altered her future.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is gearing up for the re-release of his 2002 film Baba, while also filming for Jailer, directed by Nelson. The actor is also collaborating with AR Rahman and his daughter Aishwaryaa for Lal Salaam.

first published: December 02, 2022, 13:52 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 13:52 IST
