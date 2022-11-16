Viral! Shilpa Shetty Asks Paps ‘Muh Main Ghus Ke Photo Loge Kya?’ As They Request Her to Pose; Watch

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most stylish stars in the industry. Each time she steps out of her home, the paparazzi get after the Dhadkan actress to capture her unique avatars in the lens. The actress is often seen out and about in the city, and whether it be her airport avatar or a day out with her fam, the actress puts her best fashion foot forward. On Wednesday afternoon, the Apne actress was spotted in a super stylish look as she sported a black crop top and silver shimmery pants. While her OOTD was simply impressive, what caught our attention is her quirky response to paparazzi as they request her to pose.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Shilpa is seen stepping out of a place, post which the camera persons stationed before her car ask her to stop and pose. Shilpa Shetty quickly responded saying, “Muh main ghus ke photo loge kya?" (Will you zoom in my face and take the photo?" After saying this, she quickly stepped into her car and got away.

Advertisement

Check out the clip here:

Soon after the video was shared scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, videos, etc., leaving fans swooning over her. On Saturday, the actress was spotted at the airport along with her mom Sunanda Shetty and the paps captured her in the lens. The actress even obliged a request of the shutterbugs and danced to the hit song Chura Ke Dil Mera and the video is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the clip, Shilpa Shetty is seen dressed in a white designer kurta and matching pyjamas, with a blue stoll and a pair of chunky sunglasses. After posing with her mom, Shilpa is seen doing a few dance steps on Chura Ke Dil Mera, which made the camerapersons happy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in the Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here