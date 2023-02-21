Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been the talk of B-Town for a while. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. While their wedding pictures have already gone viral, it was the garland-exchange video from their special day that has everyone’s heart. Kiara shared the video on her Instagram handle which was accompanied by a special song Ranjha from their film Shershaah. The sad song was recreated for Kiara’s bridal entry. Now the makers have released the official track of the same.

On sharing the track, the makers wrote, “From the moment they were reel-life lovebirds on Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra redefined chemistry. From that to making ‘Ranjha’ their wedding song, the couple has surpassed couple goals and truly showed what ‘Ranjha’ stands for. Presenting the official extended version of the audio – Ranjha (Sid x Kiara Version), composed by Jasleen Royal; The Wedding Filmer; Kingshuk Chakravarty and Mayank Choudhary. The track is written by Anvita Dutt and Shraddha Sehgal and sung by Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya."

Back when the video was shared, The Wedding Filmer had revealed that it was Kiara’s idea to walk down the aisle with the song. “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true! #twfclassics #theweddingfilmer #twfmusic @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra."

Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, Kiara and Sidharth had a fairy tale wedding. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from their big day, both wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." They got married on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Several Bollywood celebrities sent in their good wishes and love for their union. The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty were among guests who attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding apart from the couple’s family members.

Kiara and Sidharth were always tight lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until thei wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love at the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

