Viral! Uorfi Javed Goes Topless, Covers Her Modesty With Opaque Wine Glasses; Netizens Say ‘Ye Kab Sudhregi’

Uorfi Javed aptly knows how to steal the limelight when it comes to her raunchy looks. Be it bold cuts or unusual slits, the actress often sends social media abuzz with her daring fashion statements. Following the trajectory, on Tuesday afternoon, Uorfi Javed once again shared another flashy video. This time, the television star went topless and used a set of “opaque wine glasses" to cover her front assets. With bold lips and neatly tied hair, no piece of clothing item is visible on the camera on Uorfi.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it did not go down well with a majority of Instagram users. They took to the comment section of Javed’s post to express their disappointment. A user wrote, “I really don’t understand this concept." One more joined, “There’s nothing right or wrong about this, it is just weird." Another social media user commented “Kya sabit Krna chahti ho?" Another wrote, “Ye kab sudhregi?"

Meanwhile, recently, an FIR was filed against Uorfi for allegedly ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." Later, the actress also strongly reacted to it and lashed out at those who are filing FIRs against her. “It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention," she said during her interaction with paparazzi.

“Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe… jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off," she added.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

