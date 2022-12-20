Home » News » Movies » Viral Video! Bear Grylls Poses For Paps As He Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Fans Call Him 'Legend'

Viral Video! Bear Grylls Poses For Paps As He Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Fans Call Him 'Legend'

Bear Grylls was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport in the afternoon. The Man Vs Wild host looked uber cool in a blue shirt and denim pants.

December 20, 2022

Bear Grylls spoted at Mumbai airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Popular British TV personality Bear Grylls, who is known for shows like Man vs Wild, was spotted in Mumbai. In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the Man vs Wild host, dressed in a blue shirt and a pair of denim, could be seen arriving at the airport. Gylls smiles for the camera before getting his luggage out and walking into the airport.

Fans flocked to the comment section to show their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Legend hai. Achhe se swagat karo (He is a legend. Welcome him properly)”. Another user reacted to the video and wrote, “Humare Bachpan Wale Real Hero Love You Bear Grylls Sir”. (He is a hero from our childhood days)”. Bear Grylls’ name is associated with his unique choice of cuisine in the wild nature. Taking a dig at the food he eats on his shows, one fan commented, “Aisa koi keeda nahi jo inhone nahi khaya hai (there’s no insect left that he has not eaten)”.

Many wondered if Grylls was in the city to work on any of his upcoming projects in India

The former British Special Air Service (SAS) serviceman is a legend and has gained wide recognition for his unmatched survival skills in the most difficult of situations. Renowned personalities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to name a few have worked with him for his shows.

Over many years, Bear Grylls has gained immense popularity for his daredevil stunts including cliff climbing, parachuting, paragliding, ice climbing, carving out animal carcasses to drink water from them, drinking urine or eating creepy crawlies, he has done it all.

Such is his popularity, and many celebrities like Natalie Portman, Channing Tatum, WWE champion Dave Bautista, Vicky Kaushal, and even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi featured on his show in 2019.

