Viral Video Shows Divya Agarwal's First Reaction To Apurva Padgaonkar's Proposal and It's Not Tears

Divya Agarwal announced she got engaged to engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar at her birthday party. A video of her dreamy proposal goes viral.

Divya Agarwal got engaged to engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.
Divya Agarwal is officially engaged! The actress, who won Bigg Boss OTT last year, announced she got engaged to engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The news of her engagement came just nine months after Divya and Varun broke up. While Divya had already shared happy pictures from the engagement, a video is now going viral showing the heartwarming proposal.

In the video, Apurva revealed that Divya dearly calls him Coco. He then went down on one knee and asked her if she would be her ‘baico’ which translates to wife. Divya couldn’t help but blush as he presented her with the ring. The massive gold ring featured the word ‘baico’ written on it. Accepting the proposal with a big smile, Divya hugged him and made their relationship official.

Divya shared pictures from the dreamy proposal on her Instagram soon after the night ended. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone." She also gave a closer look at the ring.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section showering love on the couple. Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia, Sana Makbul, and Akshara Singh among others congratulated her. Actor Abhishek Bajaj also wrote, “can’t wait to see you get married".

Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood shared a cryptic tweet around the same time that Divya Agarwal announced her engagement. The actor used an emoji that conveys feelings of contentment, calm, peace, and relief. Fans took to the thread and deciphered that it was his reaction to Divya’s engagement.

