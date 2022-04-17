Viral Video Shows Rishi Kapoor Inserted In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Pics, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

From Neetu Kapoor to Randhir Kapoor, members of the Kapoor family confessed they missed Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The couple tied the knot on Thursday, almost two years after Rishi passed away. Photos from the mehendi showed that the Kapoor family included Rishi in the celebrations with a photo frame. Now, a fan has shared a video, morphing Rishi into Ranbir and Alia’s wedding pictures and the emotional clip is going viral.

In the video, the fan carefully places a cutout of Rishi Kapoor wearing a traditional outfit and smiling at the camera in the family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts. The edit caught Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s attention. Neetu shared the video on her Instagram Stories with no caption while Riddhima wrote, “Love this edit! Thank you for sharing."

Fans too showered the edit with love. “Best video of the day," a fan wrote on one of the Instagram handles featuring the video. “Amazing hats off to the innovation," added another fan. “Omgg this is soo good and emotional… thank you for doing this," a third fan commented.

In the recent episode of the talent hunt reality show Hunarbaaz, Neetu revealed that she missed her late husband during Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. She said that it was Rishi’s last wish to see Ranbir getting married. “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it but he is watching," Neetu Kapoor said.

Neetu had also dropped an adorable picture with her son Ranbir and dedicated the click to Kapoor Saab. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled," she wrote. Not just this, but Neetu Kapoor also had Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her palm with Mehendi.

