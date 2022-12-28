Viral Video Shows Sheezan Khan Carrying Tunisha Sharma To Hospital After Her Suicide

A video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital with his Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul crew members after her suicide is now going viral. The CCTV footage, allegedly from the day she died, featured the three men — including the now-arrested Sheezan — carrying Tunisha to a hospital in Maharashtra’s Naigaon. The video surfaced hours after her funeral on Tuesday.

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death on December 24. The actor has been accused of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother and has been in police custody since Sunday, December 25.

According to ANI, Sheezan broke down during police interrogation. “When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying…Sheezan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life," a police official was quoted by ANI.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

The funeral took place on Tuesday with several heartbreaking visuals of Tunisha’s family breaking down emerging on social media. Tunisha’s mother also fainted during the cremation ceremony. The funeral was also attended by Sheezan’s sister and mother, who avoided the paparazzi as they made their way to pay their last respects. Sheezan’s sister was seen crying inconsolably while his mother was visibly shaken as well.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

