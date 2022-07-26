Viral Video Shows Vicky Kaushal Fan Refusing to Marry Without a Photo With Actor

Vicky Kaushal has not only ruled the silver screen but also acquired a humongous fan base, particularly among women. While we’ve seen fans go to great lengths to get a photo with their favourite celebrity, a Vicky fan has now set a new standard by refusing to marry without a photo with the actor.

Vicky was recently in a hotel where Prerna Negi, a fashion stylist, was getting married. When Prerna saw that Vicky was staying at the same hotel, she and her companions went to his room to take a photo with the Sardar Udham actor.

Prerna requested that Vicky’s staff notify him that it was her wedding day and that she only wanted one picture with him. Vicky’s devoted admirer even threatened to call off the wedding if she didn’t get a photo with him. Prerna joked with Vicky’s team about how they would feel if she didn’t marry because it would be her only marriage.

Advertisement

Prerna may be seen in the video demanding that she only see Vicky once. She is even seen threatening to call off the wedding if she does not obtain a photo with him.

In the viral video she can be seen asking Vicky’s team, “Meri ek hi baar to shaadi ho rahi hai, agar meri shaadi nahi hui to aapko accha lagega?"

While Prerna did not meet Vicky and instead married, the video has had netizens in confusion, with others dubbing her the “craziest fan ever."

Two of Vicky’s followers, Prerna and Prachi, voiced their regret but pledged to try again in the future. Prachi uploaded a longer video to YouTube showing herself and a bridesmaid stating sarcastically to the camera, “Very awful Vicky."

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera,’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next film and a Laxman Utekar film featuring Sara Ali Khan in the works.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here