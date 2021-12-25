Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Laud Ranveer Singh's 83: 'Fantastically Made Movie'

The first impressions of ’83’ the movie are out, with both cricket and Bollywood lovers cherishing the Ranveer Singh-starrer on the journey of India’s triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has given his review of the movie, and it’s fair to say that he is incredibly pleased.

The 1983 World Cup triumph arguably remains the greatest cricketing moment in the history of the nation. The Kapil Dev-led Indian team weren’t even considered as one of the contenders to go all the way, yet they stood up against extreme odds and delivered at the grandest stage of all.

Virat in his tweet wrote, “Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well."

Anushka Sharma too shared positive feedback for the film and the performance of Ranveer Singh. She said, “A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt (sic)."

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh seems to have done a really splendid job with his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie.

(With IANS inputs)

