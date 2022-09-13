Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Are Happy in Love As They Hold Each Other Close In New Sunkissed Pic

It seems like lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending some quality time in the UK together and are not shying away from letting fans know about it. On Tuesday, the former Indian cricket team skipper took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with the Chakda Xpress star.

In the picture, Virat Kohli was seen holding Anushka Sharma close as they posed for a sunkissed picture. Both of them had warm clothes on while they soaked in the sun. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “Beautiful mornings."

The comments section was filled with heart emojis. “Hamari bhi hogyi beautiful yeh dekhkar (Our morning is also beautiful now that we’ve seen this picture)," a fan also said.

The new picture comes a day after Anushka posted a bunch of happy photos with Virat from the UK. The duo was seen enjoying coffee over lots of gup-shups and giggles. The first photo shows the couple drinking coffee at an open café or a restaurant while the next slide features them laughing with all their heart together. The third photo will surely bring a smile to your face. In the last image of the album, Anushka and Virat are all smiles for the camera. They can be seen sporting winter outfits in the snaps.

Anushka has been in the UK for a few weeks now. She was recently seen having breakfast with her parents and taking walks with her daughter Vamika. Anushka has been filming for Chakda Xpress for a while as well.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in 2021. Anushka revealed in an interview earlier this year that Virat has been giving cricketing tips that she is incorporating into the film.

