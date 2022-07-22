Virat Kohli Channels His Love for Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter Vamika in 'Recap Reel'; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The couple never seems to disappoint their fans on social media as they rarely but surely share glimpses of their day-to-day life. Whether the duo go out exploring nature together or simply admire a glorious sunset in each other’s company, the trail of indelible memories they leave behind for themselves is wholesome to say the least.

On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a montage reel of memories with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Though the reel was fast-paced, one could still barely spot the ace cricketer gleaming with affection as he glances at baby Vamika. The reel also had glimpses where Anushka Sharma can be seen feeding the stray dogs, Virat Kohli playing with his pet dog and Virat Kohli trying his luck with Indoor football.

The cricketer’s Instagram post gave a recap of all the previous posts he has shared on social media so far as the cricketer informed that he is following ‘POV’ trend (Point of View Shot).

Check the video here:

This became a huge rave among fans as several netizens took to the comment section to leave their thoughts. While someone commented, “Old Kohli is back. I missed the random posts.", another fan wrote, “Kohli is the best batsman, best husband, best father."

The adorable couple is having a time of their life as they are vacationing around Europe. Through some recent Instagram posts by Anushka Sharma, it can be deduced that the duo have made a pit stop at Paris.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli has just finished playing in a three-match ODI with England. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.

This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. While making an announcement about the project on her Instagram handle back in June, the actress wrote, " Back to where I belong." She had also shared two pictures from the set of the movie.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

