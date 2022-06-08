Virat Kohli Helps Paparazzi Get Best Pics Of Anushka Sharma, Humbly Turns Down To Take Selfies; Watch

Fans were in for a surprise when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a joint appearance at the airport on Wednesday morning. The power couple was headed to board a flight for what appeared to be a non-work-related trip. While the couple was a sight to behold, it was Virat’s gestures that won us over.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Indian cricketer was seen helping the paparazzi get better pictures of him and Anushka. The paparazzi informed him and Anushka that the pictures would have a glare because the light was behind them. Virat immediately acknowledged, took Anushka’s hand and positioned the couple in such a way that the cameras get the best pictures.

After posing, the couple headed to the departure gate but a few cameramen requested Virat for a selfie. The cricketer politely declined, noting that they were already a little late for their flight.

For their flight, Anushka turned heads in an oversized green shirt with a pair of shorts along with an oversized bag while Virat dressed in track pants and a tee.

Anushka and Virat made a joint public appearance after a long time. The actor and the cricketer have been busy with their respective work schedules. Anushka had begun work on her comeback film Chakda Xpress. She will be seen playing Jhulan Goswami in the movie and has been on the field, prepping for the role.

Meanwhile, Virat is on a break currently from international duty, as he has been rested for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa alongside other senior players like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Kohli had a forgettable IPL 2022 raising question marks over his form and place in India’s T20I World Cup plans.

