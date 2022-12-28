Home » News » Movies » Virat Kohli Keeps Wife Anushka Sharma Close As They Pose For Paps; Netizens Gush Over Cute Couple

Virat Kohli Keeps Wife Anushka Sharma Close As They Pose For Paps; Netizens Gush Over Cute Couple

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles as they pose for the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Their fans gush over the duo and call them a 'cute couple.'

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 15:48 IST

Virat Kohli keeps Anushka Sharma close as they get clicked at airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Virat Kohli keeps Anushka Sharma close as they get clicked at airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most-talked couples. The duo often proves that they are just like us, giving us major goals. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering and have been living a happy life together. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other, or on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. On Wednesday morning, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport, and the much in love couple look adorable as they posed for the paparazzi.

In a clip posted by Viral Bhayani on Twitter, Virat and Anushka look uber cool as they dressed up in smart casuals. While Anushka donned a black high-neck top, and paired it with blue high-waist denim. She added a yellow cap and carried a white puffer jacket with her. On the other hand, Virat looked smart in a white t-shirt and black pants. He completed her look with a white cap and matching shoes. Virat kept his wifey close as they both smilingly posed for the lens. They even obliged security personnel at the airport with selfies, and wished the shutterbugs happy holidays.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of their fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the duo. While one of the fans wrote, “Ma Sha Allah beautiful couple ," another commented “cute couple." A third fan added, “♥️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda ‘Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

