Virat Kohli Leases Out Part Of Kishore Kumar's Juhu Bungalow For 5 Years, To Set Up Restaurant

A new report has revealed that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has big plans for the coming future. The cricketer, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, has reportedly leased out a massive space at Kishore Kumar’s Juhu house, Gouri Kunj, in Mumbai and plans to open a luxurious restaurant at the premise.

The news has been confirmed by Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar. Speaking with ETimes, Kumar said, “We have leased out the space to Virat for 5 years." The report added that the conversations to lease out the space began a few months ago when Leena Chandavarkar’s son Sumeet met Virat.

The report further added that the bungalow is undergoing a major uplift and that the place is almost ready to open. Doors are likely to open for guests sometime next month. It is no secret that Kohli already owns a chain named One8 Commune. The official Instagram bio of the restaurant has now hinted that another branch is opening in Juhu, via their Instagram bio. The restaurant chain already has establishments in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Sharma have been busy with their respective careers. Kohli slammed an impressed half-centry. in India’s recent match against Hong Kong at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, hinting that he was getting back in form. He was also spotted bowling during the match.

On the other hand, Sharma has been busy with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

