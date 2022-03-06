Virat Kohli Mimicking Pushpa's Iconic Gesture During Ind vs SL Test Is Bound To Impress Allu Arjun

It seems like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise fever did not spare Virat Kohli either. It has been almost three months since Pushpa was released and over the course, we’ve seen several actors and cricketers channel their inner Pushpa Raj on and off-field. These included Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner and even Suresh Raina. Now, Virat Kohli has joined the list. On Sunday, the Indian cricket team was on the field to play a test match against Sri Lanka. The match was well into its third day when Kohli suddenly mimicked the iconic Pushpa gesture.

As seen in the movie, Kohli was seen copying Allu Arjun’s hand gesture - rubbing her chin with the back of his hands - in an attempt to entertain the crowd watching the match. It came as no surprise that the moment went viral.

India wrapped up the first Test match in three days. India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs. This win gave India a lead of 1-0 in the two-match Test match series against the Southern neighbouring country.

As for Pushpa, the movie took the country by storm following its release. The movie not only was a hit in Telugu but also joined the Rs 100 crore club with its Hindi version alone. The film was loved by many, including several Bollywood stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Pushpa is based on the smuggling of red sandalwood from the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Director Sukumar is set to return for a sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun will be seen reprising his role of Pushpa while Rashmika Mandanna is set to return as Srivalli. The movie will also star Fahadh Faasil.

Speaking with News18, Rashmika said, “Working with Allu sir, was one of the best learning experiences for me. He is a wonderful co-star and more than that a wonderful human being. I had a blast working with him, and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again."

