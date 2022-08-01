Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Who's Next on Bear Grylls' List?

British adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls is best known for his reality show Man vs Wild. The 48-year-old global star has made a career out of showing people how to survive in some of the world’s most inhospitable environments.

Bear exudes calm and self-sufficiency in the face of tremendous adversity. Bear has gone on thrilling adventures with several global Indian icons. Now, it seems that Bear wants to embark on an adventure with a global Indian star. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bear revealed that he would like to go on an adventure with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli.

“Virat would be amazing to adventure with — a true heart of a lion and kind spirit. And Priyanka Chopra would be incredible - I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story," Bear was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

PeeCee’s fans are excited about the possibility of Priyanka going on an adventure ride with Bear Grylls. In the interview, the reality TV survival expert also expressed his love for India. Bear shared that he has received tremendous love from Indian superstars and that he feels like an honorary Indian.

Bear further added, “The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian superstars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart."

Bear was last seen in Netflix’s Ranveer vs Wild, where he explored the wild jungles of Serbia with superstar Ranveer Singh. Bear has also gone on adventures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here