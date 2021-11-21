Virat Kohli Shares Goofy Photo With His 'Rock' Anushka Sharma; Fans Say 'Best Couple'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli prove themselves to be relationship goals time and time again! The couple has been together for over eight years, having met and started dating in November 2013 and then getting married in December 2017.

The sweethearts have continued to make memories together, becoming parents to a daughter, named Vamika, in 2021. Both Virat and Anushka often post loved-up photos on social media and never shy away from expressing their love for each other in public. On Sunday morning, Virat shared a goofy photo with Anushka on Instagram, and Virushka fans had a meltdown. Sharing the candid picture, Virat wrote, “My rock," along with a red heart emoji. Fans were quick to shower the duo with love as they commented on the picture, “Best couple."

Anushka Sharma recently returned to Mumbai with Virat and their daughter Vamika. They were accompanying Virat in Dubai for T20 World Cup.

Anushka also resumed work recently after giving birth to Vamika in February. Last week, she shared photos from her first professional photoshoot after her daughter’s birth. She shared several photos in different outfits. In one of them, she is seen dressed in a black leather shirt, and in another pic, she stuns in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Next, she will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her banner will also launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.

