Virat Kohli Wraps His Arms Around Anushka Sharma During Their Uttarakhand Trip, Unseen Pics Go Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are on a well-deserved break in Uttrakhand. While the couple is keeping their trip under wraps, pictures of the couple from their trip have surfaced online. Several fan clubs of Virushka have shared pictures of Virat and Anushka visiting a temple in the state. In one of the pictures, Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a fellow devotee at the temple.

In the picture, shared by the devotee on Twitter, Virat was seen holding Anushka in his arms as they seated on a flight of stairs and posed for the picture. In another never-before-seen picture, Anushka and Virat were seen posing with a group of devotees, sporting big smiles and a tilak on their foreheads. They also posed with a few fans they met on the way.

Anushka and Virat have been busy with their respective work lately. Virat was a part of the Indian squad competing for the T20 World Cup. While he returned to form during the tournament, India couldn’t find a spot in the finals, exiting the World Cup after being defeated by England in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule recently and was seen shooting for a portion of the film in Bengal.

This film will mark her comeback on the screen after her 2018 film Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as well. This is also her first film after Virat and she welcomed their daughter Vamika. The film will have an OTT release instead of a theatrical release.

