Virata Parvam Actress Nivetha Pethuraj Looks Ravishing in Modern Outfit, See Pics

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj played a pivotal role in Rana Daggubati’s latest release Virata Parvam and she was appreciated for her performance. Nivetha made her debut in Telugu industry with 2017 film Mental Madhilo and she has a couple of successful movies to her credit.

Nivetha is quite active on social media and she often shares her photos and videos on Instagram. The actress recently shared a photo in a dark blue top and her fans are appreciating her look. Nivetha is known for her fahsion sense and her stylish look in different modern outfits often leaves her fans awestruck.

She made her acting debut with 2016 Tamil drama Oru Naal Koothu, which was directed by Nelson Venkatesan. Later she went on to give many successful films in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has been part of hit films like Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Tik Tik Tik, Chitralahari, Brochevarevarura and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The actress also recently marked her OTT debut with the suspense thriller, Bloody Mary, which released on Telugu OTT platform Aha. The project was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and started streaming on Aha on April 15. Nivetha can be seen playing the lead role of Mary, an orphan who works as a nurse in a hospital. Rajkumar Kasireddy,Kireeti, Brahmaji and Ajay also played pivotal roles in this suspense thriller.

Nivetha also worked in the film Paagal, which was a romantic comedy-drama. The movie released in 2021 and received a good footfall at the theatres. The movie was written and directed by debutante Naresh Kuppili.

After appearing in Allu Arjun starring Vaikunthapurramuloo, the actor grabbed quite a bit of fame and recognition for her work. She has a few films in the pipeline.

